Djokovic keeps iron grip on number one ranking
Djokovic is almost 2,000 points ahead of Daniil Medvedev who remains at number two
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic made it 329 weeks as world number one after collecting his third Grand Slam title of the year, when the new ATP rankings were released on Monday.
Djokovic, who has already pocketed the Australian and French Opens as well as Wimbledon, is almost 2,000 points ahead of Daniil Medvedev who remains at number two.
Matteo Berrettini, who lost Sunday’s Wimbledon final to the Serb, moves up one place to eighth while Roger Federer, who has spent 310 weeks at number one in the past, dropped a place to nine.
Hubert Hurcacz, who beat Federer and became the first Pole to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon, climbed seven places from 18 to 11.
Two Canadians were also on the rise with 20-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon, going up four places to 15th while Denis Shapovalov edged into the top 10 after succumbing to Djokovic in the semifinals at the All-England Club.
ATP rankings as of July 12
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,113 pts
2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10,370
3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,270
4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 8,150
5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,475 (+1)
6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7,425 (-1)
7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6,255
8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5,488 (+1)
9. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,215 (-1)
10. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3,625 (+2)
11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,163 (+7)
12. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3,060 (-1)
13. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,940
14. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,765 (-4)
15. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2,738 (+4)
16. Casper Ruud (NOR) 2,725 (-2)
17. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2,690 (-2)
18. Christian GarÃn (CHI) 2,610 (+2)
19. GaÃ«l Monfils (FRA) 2,603 (-2)
20. David Goffin (BEL) 2,500 (-4)
