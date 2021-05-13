- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Djokovic enters Italian Open quarterfinals
The five-time Rome champion won through 6-2, 6-1 in 1hr 10min against the 48th-ranked Spaniard
World number one Novak Djokovic swept into the Italian Open quarterfinals on Thursday with a straight sets win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in front of spectators who were allowed to watch in the Foro Italico for the first time.
The five-time Rome champion won through 6-2, 6-1 in 1hr 10min against the 48th-ranked Spaniard with the venue filled to 25 per cent of capacity.
“It was not good, it was great. I missed the crowd,” said the 33-year-old Serb.
“It was nice to see them back.”
After losing his opening service game, Djokovic powered back with five breaks of serve, outclassing his rival, despite a late fightback, to seal the win on his sixth match point.
“He started well, but I managed to break back straight away and establish the control and consistency.
“I thought I played at least 20-30 percent better than on Monday.”
The 18-time Grand Slam winner next plays either Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or ninth seed Matteo Berrettini for a place in the semifinal.
-
Tennis
Djokovic enters Italian Open quarterfinals
The five-time Rome champion won through 6-2, 6-1 in 1hr 10min against ... READ MORE
-
Football
Champions League final moved from Istanbul to...
The match on May 29 has been switched to the Estadio do Dragao to... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Nadal off to winning start in 10th Italian Open...
Nadal, 34, next plays Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the 13th seed, for a ... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Conor McGregor tops 2020 sporting rich list:...
Roger Federer, meanwhile, continued to make the top 10 despite... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Elbow bumps replace hugs...
Most families and bachelors are celebrating at home without... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Want to buy a new car, show your parking...
Ahmedabad municipal corporation move aimed at discouraging people... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid UAE: 55,611 doses administered in 24 hours
The total number of doses administered in the country now stands at... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 50-year-old Indian donates plasma 14...
He is ready to donate for the 15th time now. READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers