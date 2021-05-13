Tennis
Djokovic enters Italian Open quarterfinals

AFP/Rome
Filed on May 13, 2021
Novak Djokovic plays a forehand return to Alejandro Davidovich. (AFP)

The five-time Rome champion won through 6-2, 6-1 in 1hr 10min against the 48th-ranked Spaniard


World number one Novak Djokovic swept into the Italian Open quarterfinals on Thursday with a straight sets win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in front of spectators who were allowed to watch in the Foro Italico for the first time.

The five-time Rome champion won through 6-2, 6-1 in 1hr 10min against the 48th-ranked Spaniard with the venue filled to 25 per cent of capacity.

“It was not good, it was great. I missed the crowd,” said the 33-year-old Serb.

“It was nice to see them back.”

After losing his opening service game, Djokovic powered back with five breaks of serve, outclassing his rival, despite a late fightback, to seal the win on his sixth match point.

“He started well, but I managed to break back straight away and establish the control and consistency.

“I thought I played at least 20-30 percent better than on Monday.”

The 18-time Grand Slam winner next plays either Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or ninth seed Matteo Berrettini for a place in the semifinal.




