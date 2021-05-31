- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Defending champion Swiatek celebrates birthday with first-round win
Swiatek will face either Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson or American Shelby Rogers in the second round
Iga Swiatek started her French Open title defence with a straight-sets win over her good friend Kaja Juvan in the first round on her 20th birthday on Monday.
The Pole, who powered to a surprise triumph last year at Roland Garros, won 6-0, 7-5 against her Slovenian opponent.
“You never know what’s going to happen and I’ve never been a defending champion, even in the smallest tournaments, so I didn’t know what to expect,” said Swiatek, who was presented with flowers on court after the match for her birthday.
Swiatek will face either Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson or American Shelby Rogers in the second round.
The first set was the eighth seed’s third straight bagel after thumping Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the Italian Open final earlier this month, which saw her break into the world’s top 10.
Juvan put up much more of a fight in the second set, though, battling back from 3-1 down before missing two break points in the 11th game.
But her resistance ended shortly afterwards, as Swiatek came back from 40-0 down in the next game and secured victory on her fourth match point in the sunshine on Court Philippe Chatrier.
“In the second set it was really hard, she didn’t give me any birthday gifts,” added Swiatek. “So I’m really happy I could win those important points.”
-
Cricket
Cricket Australia yet to discuss Australian...
Close to 40 Australians, including players, coaches, officials and... READ MORE
-
Cricket
ICC Board Meet: No outcomes likely as BCCI to ask ...
There are no concrete outcomes expected at the meeting and after July ... READ MORE
-
Football
World Cup qualifiers moved from China to Dubai...
The games were supposed to take place over the next fortnight in a... READ MORE
-
Tennis
#Osaka: Osaka wants to use French Open media...
Following her win on Sunday, Osaka agreed only to a cursory on-court... READ MORE
-
Business
Indian economy contracts by record 7.3% in 2020-21
About 230 million Indians fell into poverty due to the pandemic last... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Cops arrest armed murderer on busy street
The officers were honoured for their quick response in disarming him. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Minimum salaries raised to Dh25,000 in...
If living expenses increase, salaries will be increased accordingly,... READ MORE
-
Transport
New digital number plate will alert police,...
Salik, parking fees and fuel top-ups may also be linked to the number ... READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced