Day one Centre Court slot should not be for men only, says Djokovic
The 34-year-old Serb had to wait two years for the privilege this time after last year’s event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic
Top seed Novak Djokovic said he would be happy if Wimbledon scrapped its tradition of having the men’s defending champion always open proceedings on Centre Court on day one of the tournament.
The 34-year-old Serb had to wait two years for the privilege this time after last year’s event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He made up for lost time as he began his quest for a sixth Wimbledon title by beating British teenager Jack Draper 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 on Monday under the closed Centre Court roof.
Asked if it was about time the opening day slot on a court he describes as sacred for the sport should alternately go to the women’s champion, Djokovic was inclined to agree.
“Why not? I’m not in the committee of Wimbledon, so I don’t make those decisions. My opinion, of course, in terms of decisions-making process doesn’t matter much,” the world number one told reporters.
“Of course, that would be nice to see. They deserve it. I will be in favour of it.”
It is rather a moot point this year as Simona Halep, who won the title by beating Serena Williams in 2019, has withdrawn because of injury.
The Romanian would have opened play on Centre Court on Tuesday which is traditionally known as Ladies Day
-
Tennis
Stephens knocks 10th seed Kvitova out of Wimbledon
The 2017 US Open champion came into the match on Centre Court with a... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
'I'm not finished yet' vows Farah after Olympic...
After his Olympics heroics in 2012 and 2016, Farah admitted his... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Tsitsipas knocked out of Wimbledon in first round
Unseeded American Frances Tiafoe produced the first upset of the 2021 ... READ MORE
-
Football
De Bruyne, Hazard in doubt for Belgium's Euro...
De Bruyne went off in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Portugal in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi public places only for fully vaccinated
The decision is in line with the emirate’s strategy to combat... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE vaccines effective against Delta,...
Nearly 90% of new Covid cases, ICU admissions, deaths are of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Don't take two Pfizer shots after Sinopharm jab:...
Doing so may lead to undesired complications, said a top health... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Ruler launches multiple projects to...
Among the initiatives listed are a business leadership academy and... READ MORE
News
UAE: 17 arrested for intruding into nature reserves
27 June 2021
Jobs
UAE: Paid internship offers over Dh26,000 salary