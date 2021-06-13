Czech Krejcikova adds women's doubles to singles title at Roland Garros
Krejcikova became the first player to win both the women’s singles and doubles title in Paris since Frenchwoman Mary Pierce completed the feat in 2000
Czech Barbora Krejcikova completed a singles-doubles title sweep at the French Open on Sunday when she lifted the women’s doubles trophy with compatriot Katerina Siniakova, beating Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4 6-2.
Krejcikova became the first player to win both the women’s singles and doubles title in Paris since Frenchwoman Mary Pierce completed the feat in 2000.
The 25-year-old Krejcikova, who will climb to 15th in singles following her maiden Grand Slam singles title on Saturday, will return as the world number one doubles player when the rankings are updated on Monday.
Swiatek, the 2020 singles champion, and Mattek-Sands were playing only their third tournament together and found the going tough against Siniakova’s nimble movement and skilful netplay and Krejcikova’s strong performance from the baseline.
The second-seeded Czech pair, who also won the Roland Garros title in 2018, quickly jumped to a 5-1 lead and though Swiatek and Mattek-Sands fought back to 5-4 they could not stop Krejcikova from serving out for the set.
On a windy day under the Parisian sun, Siniakova had continued trouble with her serve and the Czech duo had a total of eight double faults in the match.
But the pair, who also won the 2019 Wimbledon doubles title, overcame their serving trouble with their experience and excellent coordination.
The number two seeds lost serve once in the second set but broke their opponents three times and sealed the win when Siniakova hit a backhand winner on their second matchpoint.
-
Cricket
New Zealand thump England in second Test to win...
The result meant New Zealand, who thoroughly outplayed the hosts in... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Australia's McKeown smashes women's 100m...
The 19-year-old, who has been in blistering form this year READ MORE
-
Football
Portugal's Cancelo positive for Covid-19, out of...
Portugal’s Joao Cancelo has tested positive for Covid-19 and is ... READ MORE
-
Football
Denmark's Eriksen still in hospital, condition is ...
Messages of support for Eriksen, who plays for Inter Milan, have... READ MORE
-
MENA
Haj 2021: Saudi allows women to register without...
The Kingdom has limited this year’s Haj to its citizens and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi malls train staff to admit only green...
Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced last week that residents must have ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 60 arrested for attending birthday party
Three organisers and the owner of the property have also been booked. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Police issue tips to prevent your car from...
Do not leave flammable materials — such as lighters, perfumes... READ MORE
News
UAE: Soon, enjoy a quarantine-free Swiss holiday
12 June 2021
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?
13 June 2021
News
Special Dh1 Dubai-Manila flights announced