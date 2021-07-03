Tennis
Barty sets up Wimbledon Last 16 clash with Krejcikova

AFP/London
Filed on July 3, 2021
Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her third round match against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. — Reuters

Barty is bidding to win her first Wimbledon singles title


Ashleigh Barty set up a clash of French Open winners in the Last 16 of Wimbledon after the world numer one beat Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday.

The 25-year-od Australian won the 2019 French Open and meets the current champion of Paris Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the last eight.

“It was a hell of a match right from the first point,” said Barty.

“Another great challenge (Krejcikova) but looking forward to it.

“She has been playing some great stuff and it will be a new challenge for me as I have never played her before.”

Barty — who has never been beyond the Last 16 at Wimbledon — is bidding to win her first Wimbledon singles title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s maiden crown.




