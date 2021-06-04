Azarenka in French Open fourth round for first time in eight years
She stole her opponent’s serve twice again in the second set, keeping Keys on the back foot throughout
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka reached the fourth round of the French Open for the first time since 2013 with a 6-2 6-2 victory against American Madison Keys on Friday.
The Belarusian, who reached a career-best semi-final at Roland Garros eight years ago, was a doubt for the claycourt Grand Slam after withdrawing from the Madrid Open last month with back pain, but she has been solid so far.
“Right from the beginning I knew there would be a lot of intensity, heavy balls. I tried to be solid and put pressure on her so she cannot dictate the points,” the 15th seed said in a courtside interview.
Azarenka broke for 3-2 on her third opportunity as Keys hit a backhand long and a passing shot winner earned her another break before she bagged the opening set on serve.
She stole her opponent’s serve twice again in the second set, keeping Keys on the back foot throughout.
With the top three seeds out after Ash Barty retired injured, Naomi Osaka withdrew and Aryna Sabalenka lost on Friday, the women’s draw is now wide open.
Azarenka next faces Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova who sent packing third seed Sabalenka of Belarus earlier.
-
Tennis
Sabalenka beaten at French Open to open door for...
Sabalenka joins top seed Ashleigh Barty and second-seeded Naomi Osaka ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Azam, Pakistan's biggest loser, sheds 30kg to...
Babar Azam will captain all three squads on both tours READ MORE
-
Global Sports
India's Tokyo-bound wrestler Malik fails dope test
Tomar did not reveal the substance Malik, 28, had tested positive fo READ MORE
-
Cricket
WTC Final: New Zealand might have an edge over...
India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of WTC at the... READ MORE
-
News
Exclusive: 'Kerala to raise living standards to...
Kerala CM says the state had drawn up a concrete plan to ensure... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,062 Covid cases, 2,035 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 233,038 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Mixing of Covid vaccines: 6 countries that...
Several countries have opted to mix different brands of Covid... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to 2 years jail term for escaping after...
UAE Public Prosecution shares video on social media to spread... READ MORE