Tennis
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tennis

ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal drawn with Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas

AFP/London, United Kingdom
Filed on November 13, 2020 | Last updated on November 13, 2020 at 02.12 am
Rafael Nadal appears to have a hard route to the semi-finals with Andrey Rublev completing the Tokyo 1970 group.

(Reuters)

The tournament, which starts on Sunday, will be held behind closed doors at the O2 arena.

Rafael Nadal was on Thursday drawn in the same group as defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and US Open winner Dominic Thiem for the ATP Finals in London.

World number one Novak Djokovic will face Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman in the group stages of the final addition of the tournament in London before it moves to Turin next year.

The 50th anniversary of the first staging of the event has been marked with the naming of two round-robin groups, Tokyo 1970 and London 2020.

Nadal appears to have the harder route to the semi-finals with Andrey Rublev completing the Tokyo 1970 group alongside Tsitsipas and the winners of the last two Grand Slams.

The tournament, which starts on Sunday, will be held behind closed doors at the O2 arena.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201113&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201119561&Ref=AR&profile=1053 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 