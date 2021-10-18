Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed secures third world title
It was Al Qemzi's fourth successive Grand Prix win in Portugal
Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi secured his third UIM F2 world championship title on Sunday with an emphatic victory in the Grand Prix of Portugal.
Starting from pole position, the brilliant Emirati driver completely dominated the final round of the series at Vila Velha de Ródão, winning by the commanding margin of 8.686 seconds against Duarte Benavente, the defending world champion.
It was Al Qemzi’s fourth successive Grand Prix win in Portugal and his second taste of world title glory this season following July’s endurance championship success in Polamd.
Italian powerboat racing legend Guido Cappellini has now landed 13 world titles since taking charge as Team Abu Dhabi manager in February 2015.
-
Sports
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested, released on bail ...
Yuvraj Singh has apologised for the remarks he made on social media. READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Scotland shock Bangladesh with six-...
Bangladesh suffered an early setback in their fight to make the Super ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Bangladesh star Shakib overtakes Malinga as...
The 34-year-old all-rounder now has 108 T20 wickets in 89 matches READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Oman thrash Papua New Guinea in...
Maqsood’s four wickets, including three in one over, kept PNG... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: You can now get birth certificate issued via ...
Health ministry reveals new technological innovations at Gitex Global. READ MORE
-
Americas
Former US president Clinton leaves hospital after ...
Clinton's fever and white blood cell count have normalised, doctor... READ MORE
-
Sports
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested, released on bail ...
Yuvraj Singh has apologised for the remarks he made on social media. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Asian nations rushing to place orders...
Molnupiravir is set to become the first drug that patients could take ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Restaurant shut down for flouting food safety rules
17 October 2021
News
Dubai: Soon, pay for car parking through WhatsApp