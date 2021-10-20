T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka flatten Ireland to storm into Super 12s

Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka hit half-centuries as they win by 70 runs

Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka hit half-centuries as Sri Lanka thrashed Ireland by 70 runs on Wednesday to reach the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Hasaranga, who smashed 71, and Nissanka, who made 61, put on a key stand of 123 to guide Sri Lanka to 171 for seven after being in trouble at 8-3 in the first round match in Abu Dhabi.

The fans couldn't be happier that Sri Lanka are through to the Super 12 @oppo | #Shotoftheday pic.twitter.com/gDMH8On0tt — ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2021

Sri Lanka’s bowling attack, led by spinner Maheesh Theekshana who returned figures of 3-17, dismissed Ireland for 101 in 18.3 overs despite a valiant 41 from skipper Andy Balbirnie.

Hasaranga stood out with his maiden T20 international half-century and economical figures of 1-12 as Sri Lanka remained top of Group A with four points after their second successive win.

Put into bat, Sri Lanka stumbled to 8-3 in the second over before the pairing of Hasaranga and Nissanka set about the recovery.

Paul Stirling claimed the wicket of Kusal Perera for nought with the second ball of the innings and Josh Little took two in two the following over to remove Dinesh Chandimal and Avishka Fernando.

Hasaranga, an all-rounder who bowls leg spin, took the attack to the opposition with four straight boundaries off spinner Simi Singh to lay the foundation for Sri Lanka’s challenging total.

He reached his fifty in 38 balls and kept up the charge to punish the Ireland bowlers, blasting a towering six before falling to Mark Adair.

Nissanka was equally efficient and also recorded his first fifty in the shortest international format as he hit six fours and one six in his 47-ball knock.

Little returned impressive figures of 4-23 — his T20 best — including Nissanka’s wicket from his four overs of left-arm pace.

Adair claimed his 50th T20I wicket before Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka finished the innings with a six and a four in his unbeaten 21 off 11 balls.

“Of course it was a concern at 8 for 3, but they put on an awesome partnership. Hasaranga at five is a plan coming in at the World Cup and it worked well for us,” said Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

“It is a great luxury to have fast bowlers in the side, great credit goes to both of them and the coaches for the efforts in the nets. We have to look at our top-order batting, but other areas are okay, though fielding has been poor as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hasaranga, who was adjudged the Man of the Match said: “When I went in, I was under pressure, but I rotated the first few balls, then I accelerated.”

Following the loss, Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie said that it was all to play for. “We started the week well with a good performance against the Dutch. If we’d lost that game, we’d have been playing catch up, but a big game on Friday now and it is all to play for,” said Balbirnie.

“Josh Little is a real find for us and he had them in trouble. But they took it away from us in the middle though we clawed it back well. He has new ball skills to attack the stumps and hopefully he can continue that on Friday and into next week. Those are the games you want to play, the big knockouts. It’s a big deal for us as players, and for friends and families. Hopefully, a lot of people tune in,” he added. — AFP