T20 World Cup: Pakistan add Sarfaraz, Fakhar, Haider

Reuters/Lahore
Filed on October 8, 2021
Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed. — AFP file

Sarfaraz and Haider come in for Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain, respectively, while opener Fakhar replaces Khushdil Shah

Pakistan have added Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali and Fakhar Zaman as replacements in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said on Friday.

Wicketkeeper Sarfaraz and batsman Haider have come in for Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain, respectively, while opener Fakhar, originally named as a travel reserve, replaces Khushdil Shah.

“After reviewing player performances in the highly-competitive National T20 and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021,” said chief selector Muhammad Wasim.

The PCB added that a final call on the inclusion of Sohaib Maqsood would be taken following medical advice after the batsman injured his lower back during a domestic T20 game this week.

Pakistan open their campaign against India in Dubai on October 24.

Squad:

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood. — Reuters




