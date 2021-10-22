T20 World Cup: Namibia reaches main draw for first time
They join Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super 12s
Namibia reached the main draw of the T20 World Cup for the first time by beating Ireland by eight wickets on Friday, becoming the final team to qualify for the Super 12s.
Set a target of 126 to win, Namibia got there with nine balls to spare mainly thanks to 53 not out off 49 balls by captain Gerhard Erasmus, who shared an unbeaten 53-run partnership with David Wiese (28).
History— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 22, 2021
Namibia are through to the Super 12 #T20WorldCup | #NAMvIRE | https://t.co/xv8AGpwHXi pic.twitter.com/p46oBP3Acj
The Namibians previously beat the Netherlands in Group A of qualifying for the country’s first win at a World Cup and went a step further by taking down an opponent seven places higher than them in the ICC rankings.
They will join Sri Lanka in qualifying from the group.
Ireland, looking to qualify for the main draw of the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2012, won the toss and were 55-0 after six overs at the end of the powerplay.
The team failed to build on their strong start and the runs stopped flowing on a slow pitch after Paul Stirling was out for a 24-ball 38. The Irish finished on 125-8, having been 62-0 after 7.1 overs.
Bangladesh and Scotland qualified from Group B to get to the Super 12s, which start Saturday. — AP
-
Sports
England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022
Due to fixture complexities in next season’s English cricket... READ MORE
-
Sports
T20 World Cup: VPS to manage 12 bio-bubbles, 2,...
The bio-bubbles have been set up in nine hotels — seven in... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for...
The results are expected to be revealed on October 25 in Dubai READ MORE
-
Sports
T20 World Cup: Scotland thump Oman to cruise into ...
They scored an eight-wicket win over the co-hosts READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
KT Exclusive: Judge my work, not my gender, says...
Ingrida Simonyte broke the 30-year spell of male PM’s in... READ MORE
-
Europe
Massive blast kills 16 at Russian factory
The disaster wiped out practically the entire shift of 17 workers. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer says its Covid vaccine more than 90%...
Shots could begin early next month after regulators give the go-ahead. READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Bollywood: NCB says Ananya gave Aryan drug...
Chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya assisted him... READ MORE
News
Emirates and flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
21 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
22 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end