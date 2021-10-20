T20 World Cup: Hosein replaces Allen in West Indies squad
The ICC's technical committee approved the pre-tournament replacement after Allen withdrew because of an ankle injury
The West Indies drafted in left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein as a replacement for the injured Fabian Allen on Wednesday, for the T20 World Cup.
Fabian Allen out of West Indies T20 World Cup Squad due to injury
Akeal Hosein to replace Allen in official Squad
Gudakesh Motie called up as a Reserve Player
Dominic Drakes and Odean Smith to train with squad as net bowlers
Details below https://t.co/arHh9XGnMm pic.twitter.com/ARXcSWz2DT
Hosein made his debut earlier this year but is yet to pick up a wicket in a T20 international. The 28-year-old Hosein played for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League and took 13 wickets in 11 games at an average of 15.92.
Hosein was already a travelling reserve in the UAE after the ICC allowed squads to have extra players due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The two-time champions West Indies lost a warm-up game by seven wickets to Pakistan on Monday and were playing another warm-up on Wednesday against Afghanistan.
The Caribbean squad are in Group 1 along with Australia, England, South Africa and the two qualifiers in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. The West Indies open against England on Saturday. — AP
