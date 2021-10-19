T20 World Cup: Dubai ESC confirms highest level of security preparedness
The Super 12 stage of the tournament will start from October 23, with the final on November 14
Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security & Emergency and Chairman of ESC, has reaffirmed the Dubai Events Security Committee’s (ESC) full preparedness to ensure the highest levels of security for the final round of matches of the T20 World Cup.
The Super 12 stage of the tournament will start from October 23, with the final scheduled to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium located in Dubai Sports City on November 14.
Maj. Gen. Al Ghaithi discussed with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and cricket clubs in the UAE, the security measures for all upcoming matches to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He also reviewed the latest smart technologies deployed by Dubai Police to secure the venue, in collaboration with its key partners.
Furthermore, Maj. Gen. Al Ghaithi discussed ESC’s efforts to educate the public about the importance of positive engagement and adherence to precautionary measures and protocols when attending matches.
Maj. Gen. Al Ghaithi urged all stakeholders to work closely with each other to ensure comprehensive compliance with safety standards and prevention protocols issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other government entities.
