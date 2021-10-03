Sheikh Mohamed restructures Abu Dhabi Sports Council
The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi issues resolution
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution to restructure the board of Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), chaired by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The resolution names the following as ADSC Board members: Mohammed Thani Murshed Al-Rumaithi, Vice Chairman, Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Dr. Omniyat Mohammed Al Hajri, and Musallam Salem Al Amri. — Abu Dhabi Media Office
-
Sports
Sheikh Mohamed restructures Abu Dhabi Sports...
The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi issues resolution READ MORE
-
Sports
IPL 2021: Chennai against Delhi should be a...
This season's two best performing teams square off in Dubai on Monday READ MORE
-
Football
Chelsea return to winning ways, Arsenal held to a ...
Brighton and Hove Albion also have 14 points after a 0-0 home draw... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Spotlight on KKR's fielding and...
Fortunately, KKR's match tonight is against the bottom-placed... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
A child who had been swept away by water was found dead, as two... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Saif attends funeral prayer for pilot ...
Family of the deceased also received condolences through social media ... READ MORE
-
UAE Attractions
Global Village entry ticket to cost Dh20 if...
Price to remain Dh15 for those purchasing the tickets online. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Cyclone Shaheen: Expo 2020 issues advisory for...
Residents urged to check official weather updates before leaving. READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?