Sports
Logo
 
HOME > Sports

Rashid bin Humaid backs UAE team players

Wam/Dubai
Filed on October 14, 2021
UAE striker Ali Mabkhout, who scored the equaliser against Iraq on Tuesday. — UAEFA Twitter

The UAE Football Association chairman said that their losses in some matches are not an excuse for people to criticise them

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), reiterated his confidence in the players of the UAE team, lauding their efforts during training camps and matches and their devotion and dedication to fulfilling the aspirations of Emirati football fans.

Sheikh Rashid denounced the criticism faced by the players, who have achieved successes for Emirati football, noting their losses in some matches are not an excuse for people to criticise them in a way that contradicts the values of the Emirati community. He also called on the public to commit to constructive criticism and not discourage the players.

Sheikh Rashid said a committee is preparing all national sports teams to participate in all competitions, noting that the UAEFA has established a strategy that considers many factors, including enhancing the image of teams, which takes time and patience.

The association’s board is keen to support all national teams, most notably the first team, he added while thanking the members of the public who support the national team and lift the morale of its players. — Wam




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211014&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211019413&Ref=AR&profile=1049 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1049,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 