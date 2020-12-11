USA Boxing backs AIBA presidential candidate Anas Al Otabia

Mr. Otabia is the most qualified candidate for this position, said Mike McAtee

USA Boxing National Office announced on Friday that they would back International Boxing Association (AIBA) presidential candidate Anas Al Otabia of the UAE in this weekend’s election.

“After careful review of the 2019 International Olympic Committee’s Lalovic Report, candidates’ manifestos/platforms, open-source public information, as well as answers to our questionnaire, we believe Mr. Otabia is the most qualified candidate for this position,” said Mike McAtee, Executive Director, USA Boxing.

“He possesses the skills necessary to lead the international boxing world while addressing the challenges raised in the Lalovic Report that led to the suspension of AIBA.”

USA Boxing Board of Director president, Tyson Lee, said: “USA Boxing looks forward to collaborating with all national federations to build a new beginning to move Olympic-style boxing forward to 2024 Paris and 2028 Los Angeles led by Mr Anas Al Otabia.

“Through the USA Boxing questionnaire, as well as his platform, Mr Otabia has showed he is committed to boxer first mindset, fair play, competing in a fair environment.”