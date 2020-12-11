USA Boxing backs AIBA presidential candidate Anas Al Otabia
Mr. Otabia is the most qualified candidate for this position, said Mike McAtee
USA Boxing National Office announced on Friday that they would back International Boxing Association (AIBA) presidential candidate Anas Al Otabia of the UAE in this weekend’s election.
“After careful review of the 2019 International Olympic Committee’s Lalovic Report, candidates’ manifestos/platforms, open-source public information, as well as answers to our questionnaire, we believe Mr. Otabia is the most qualified candidate for this position,” said Mike McAtee, Executive Director, USA Boxing.
“He possesses the skills necessary to lead the international boxing world while addressing the challenges raised in the Lalovic Report that led to the suspension of AIBA.”
USA Boxing Board of Director president, Tyson Lee, said: “USA Boxing looks forward to collaborating with all national federations to build a new beginning to move Olympic-style boxing forward to 2024 Paris and 2028 Los Angeles led by Mr Anas Al Otabia.
“Through the USA Boxing questionnaire, as well as his platform, Mr Otabia has showed he is committed to boxer first mindset, fair play, competing in a fair environment.”
-
Global Sports
USA Boxing backs AIBA presidential candidate Anas ...
Mr. Otabia is the most qualified candidate for this position, said... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Joshua, Pulev clash at fiery weigh-in for Wembley ...
The two men have been scheduled to fight twice before but both times... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Misbah: Pakistan considered abandoning NZ tour
The team was stripped of its allowance to train, issued with a final... READ MORE
-
Motor Sports
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Hamilton ‘super-...
The seven-time champion, who missed last weekend’s Sakhir Grand ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews