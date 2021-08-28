UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar returns to action

Pogacar will lead the UAE Team Emirates squad at the Bretagne Classic in Plouay on Sunday

UAE Team Emirates’s Tadej Pogacar will return to action for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics as he is ready to take part in the Bretagne Classic on Sunday. He has also confirmed that he will be part of the European Championships, World Championships and Il Lombardia.

Pogacar will lead the UAE Team Emirates squad at the Bretagne Classic in Plouay on Sunday. He will be flanked by Juan Ayuso, Valerio Conti, Sebastian Molano, Yousif Mirza, Aleksandr Riabushenko and Diego Ulissi.

“It will be new terrain and a new challenge for me. I like to ride in the hills and I’m really excited to join the race. It will be hard week but I am ready for it,” Pogacar said during a video press conference on Saturday.

The Slovenian won bronze in the road race at the Tokyo Olympics, which took place just five days after he had secured a second successive overall victory at the Tour de France.

When asked has he got any role in new signings in UAE Team Emirates, Pogacar said: “I have got nothing to do with hiring. I am a rider and my duty is to win trophies for the team.

“There are professionals who look after these issues. Though I am the first one who comes to know who is joining our team. The management asks for my insight but I take no decision.”

The Tour de France holder is at the peak of his career and is enjoying his life. He spent some time with his family after Tokyo Olympics.

“I feel myself lucky for enjoying success in my short career. I am living my dream and it is only because of the support I get from my team. I am also thankful to my family, my girlfriend and my friends. I want to enjoy my cycling.”

When asked if he watched the Vuelta Espana, Pogacar replied, “I really enjoyed watching the race on television. It was a unique experience because sitting in couch and seeing the action unraveling before your eyes. I want to know the tactical decisions taken by teams during the races.

“I usually watch cycling races on TV and enjoy it.”

The Slovenian is one of the top stars in the world of sports but he is not ready to buy this argument.

“I am thankful for the love and appreciation by fans but I am not a rock star. I am just a rider and want to do my duty honestly. I am enjoying my company with the UAE Team Emirates and want to win more laurels for my team,” Pogacar added.

Pogacar is set to compete in both the time trial and road race at the European Championships in Trento (September 9 and 12), and he will also participate in the World Championships in Belgium (September 26) and Il Lombardia (October 9).

liaqat@khaleejtimes.com