UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar keeps yellow jersey, Cavendish wins 10th stage
Pogacar leads Australian Ben O'Connor by two minutes, one second
Mark Cavendish edged closer to Eddy Merckx’s all-time Tour de France stage wins record on Tuesday when he claimed his third victory in this year’s race.
The Briton won a bunch sprint to take the 10th stage, a 190.7km ride from Albertville, to rack up his 33rd career win on the Tour, one fewer than Belgian great Merckx.
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey as he stayed safe in the leading peloton in a nervy finale in the Rhone valley.
He leads Australian Ben O’Connor by two minutes, one second and Colombian Rigoberto Uran by 5:18.
Meanwhile, Cavendish, perfectly set up by his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammates, beat Belgians Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen.
“I didn’t do anything today, my team did everything,” said Cavendish, who still refuses to discuss Merck’s record.
“As always I’m just happy to be racing my bike and wear my Deceuninck-Quick Step jersey on the Tour de France. I’m 36 and with these young guys it’s the first time I race with them.
“In a while I’ll be cheering for them. If I can provide joy and entertainment and be part the story (of the race) then that’s what really matters for me.”
Cavendish’s team produced a brutal acceleration to split the peloton as crosswinds blew on the road, leaving several riders trapped behind, although the main overall contenders were on the right end of the split.
The 36-year-old Cavendish, back on the Tour for the first time since 2018, stayed in teammate Michael Morkov’s wheel until 250 metres from the line and none of his rivals could match his burst of speed.
Cavendish also extended his lead in the points classification, which he won in 2011.
Wednesday’s 11th stage is a 198.9-km mountain trek in Provence, featuring a double ascent of the awe-inspiring Mont Ventoux.
-
Global Sports
UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar keeps yellow jersey,...
Pogacar leads Australian Ben O'Connor by two minutes, one second READ MORE
-
Golf
Former Dubai resident Justin Parsons is now a top ...
Parsons began his career as a golf coach in Dubai READ MORE
-
Cricket
India dismiss Ranatunga's 'B-team' claims on Sri...
The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team will play three ODIs and three... READ MORE
-
Sports
Nine uncapped players named in England's ODI...
Stokes to lead 18-man team after seven members of the England party... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Ruler mourns death of Reading Challenge...
Al Taher bin Ahmed died after a struggle with illness. READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE: Cop hailed for going out of his way to help...
The officer refused to leave till he was sure the family had received ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Enjoy quarantine-free travel this Eid
Residents will have to carry a negative PCR certificate and e-visa. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
'UAE 50' number plate set to fetch record price
The special plate was first released in January 1955 by Bristol... READ MORE
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program