Tour de France: Van Aert wins stage 11; Pogacar retains lead
Pogacar leads Colombian Uran of EF Education by 5min 18sec
Raucous crowds cheered Wout van Aert to a frantic stage 11 win on the Tour de France on Wednesday after a double ascent of Mont Ventoux.
UAE Team Emirates leader Tadej Pogacar retained the overall lead by more than five minutes over his pursuers.
Exultant Jumbo rider Van Aert crossed the summit of ‘the Giant of Provence’ alone in his Belgian champion’s shirt on a baking day.
“There’s loads of Belgians here,” said Van Aert, who played to the crowds bending his ear to their acclamation.
“It’s my best victory ever,” said Van Aert, who finally reaped his reward, after his attacking riding helped light the Tour fuse on the opening stages.
On this iconic climb, where Tom Simpson died in 1967 and where Eddy Merckx, Marco Pantani and Chris Froome climbed to memorable wins, Van Aert’s effort was magnificent.
Behind him his teammate Jonas Vingegaard climbed into the top three, crossing the line in a small group that included Pogacar, Rigoberto Uran and Richard Carapaz.
Pogacar leads Colombian Uran of EF Education by 5min 18sec, Dane Vingegaard is third 14 seconds further back and a second ahead of Ecuadorian Carapaz of Ineos.
Vingegaard dropped Pogacar after a struggle over the final 3km of the last ascent, only for the Slovenian’s group to catch up on the 25km descent.
“I couldn’t follow him, the heat, Ineos, there was a lot going on,” said a cool and relaxed looking Pogacar at the finish line.
-
Global Sports
Tour de France: Van Aert wins stage 11; Pogacar...
Pogacar leads Colombian Uran of EF Education by 5min 18sec READ MORE
-
Tennis
Wimbledon: Djokovic cruises into the semifinals
It was Djokovic's 100th career grass court win as he made the last-... READ MORE
-
Cricket
When Dilip Kumar sent his car for Pakistani...
Ahmed also remembers watching his first Dilip Kumar movie as a... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Tokyo Olympics: Japan considers ban on all...
Foreign spectators have already been banned from the Games READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 1,513 cases, 1,489 recoveries, 4...
More than 59.6 million PCR tests have been carried out across the... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Deepest diving swimming pool in the world...
Dubai's Crown Prince has invited adventurers to experience the pool,... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: Try to sight Zul Hijjah moon on...
Saudi Arabia supreme court urges anyone who spots the moon to inform... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Triplets granted university scholarships by...
The sisters of Jordanian nationality studied at Al Hikma Private... READ MORE
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
7 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says