Tour de France: UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar wins stage 17
The Slovenian extended his overall lead as he beat Vingegaard and Carapaz
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates extended his lead by winning stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday atop Pyrenean giant the Col du Portet, where he was followed over the line by Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz after the three played out an epic struggle.
Ecuadorian Carapaz launched a blistering attack 1.5km from the 2,200m summit finish, but was reeled in by Pogacar.
@TamauPogi wins atop the Col du Portet after a magnificent battle with Jonas Vingegaard and @RichardCarapazM!— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 14, 2021
See the final KM
En jaune, @TamauPogi s'offre une victoire historique au sommet du Col du Portet !
Revivez son dernier KM #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/SDXBsSFZM6
The Slovenian champion took his second victory on this Tour to extend his five-and-a-half minutes lead over the surprising Dane Vingegaard. Carapaz climbed to third overall after Rigobert Uran was dropped on the hillside.
“It was the most difficult stage of the Tour, and I dedicate this win to my team who worked so hard for me here,” said Pogacar.
On the French national holiday of Bastille Day, FDJ’s French rider David Gaudu came fourth at a finish line above the clouds in this remote bear inhabited corner of France.
Rankings Stage/Etape 17— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 14, 2021
The Jerseys and rankings following stage 17 up the Col du Portet!
Les maillots distinctifs et les classements après l'arrivée au Col du Portet !#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/dhhR2m8yK2
French team AG2R saw their Australian podium hope Ben O’Connor consolidate fifth overall as he rounded out the day’s top five.
AG2R boss Vincent Lavenu said the stage, with 36km of steep climbing on the final section, was a “race for second place and that half the pretenders will be dropped here.”
Vainqueur au col du Portet, @TamauPogi conforte son #MaillotJauneLCL. #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/jR8HPMQjLM— Maillot Jaune LCL (@MaillotjauneLCL) July 14, 2021
It proved to be so, but Ineos man Carapaz, who looked to be struggling after the lead trio broke off from the pretenders 8km from home, kept fighting with his late but fruitless burst
One last mountaintop finish awaits the riders on Thursday before Saturday’s potentially decisive time-trial and Sunday’s parade into Paris.
