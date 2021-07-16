Global Sports
Tour de France: Mohoric wins stage 19, Pogacar keeps lead

AP/Libourne (France)
Filed on July 16, 2021
UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar during the 19th stage of the Tour de France. (AFP)

Mohoric has stage wins at all three Grand Tours


Slovenia champion Matej Mohoric posted a second Tour de France stage win on Friday after surging free from a breakaway group with a darting attack.

With none of the breakaway riders a threat in the general classification, race leader Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates rode safely in the pack, about 18 minutes behind.

Mohoric, who rides for the Bahrain Victorious team, made his move with 26 kilometers (16 miles) left and produced a tremendous solo effort after spending the day at the front.

Mohoric has stage wins at all three Grand Tours and is a specialist of long solo efforts. He had earned his first Tour stage win by claiming the marathon stage of this year’s race, a 249-kilometer hilly trek in central France.

On paper, Friday’s 207-kilometer flat stage to the southwestern town of Libourne looked tailor-made for Mark Cavendish, but the British sprinter’s team did not try to catch the breakaway when it formed.

After matching Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 stage wins last week, Cavendish will have another chance to break it during Sunday’s final stage, a mainly processional ride generally ending with a mass sprint on the Champs-Elysees.




