Tour de France champion Pogacar extends UAE contract until 2027
The 22-year-old Slovenian has signed 'one of the longest contracts in the history of professional cycling'
Tadej Pogacar, who won the Tour de France this year for the second time, has extended his contract with UAE Emirates until 2027, the team said on Friday.
The 22-year-old Slovenian, who recently also won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics has signed "one of the longest contracts in the history of professional cycling," it said in a statement.
"I'm really happy to be able to commit my future to the team and stay here for the next years," Pogacar said in the team statement.
We are delighted to announce that @TamauPogi has signed a new deal with the Emirati squad until 2027!— @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamEmiratesUAE) July 30, 2021
> https://t.co/OKDwliSyOZ#UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether pic.twitter.com/z8EXWXeArh
"I feel at home here, it feels like a big family. This team is a really good fit for me and I am fortunate to say that I have not only found colleagues but friends."
"I'm excited for the years ahead and what they will bring, hopefully more success for me and for the team. I hope we are inspiring lots of kids to ride bikes."
Pogacar first signed with the team in 2019 and Friday's announcement marks his third extension. In 2020 he extended his contract until 2024 and in early 2021 he extended for another two years.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Dazed Australian McKeon wins...
It was McKeon's fourth medal in Tokyo having already clinched gold... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Japan to widen virus emergency after...
The coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo will be expanded to... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: India's Lovlina storms into semis,...
Lovlina became the second Indian woman after Mary Kom to qualify for... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic remains on track for...
Djokovic holds a 6-2 record over Zverev, his semifinal opponent READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Students relieved after CBSE Grade 12...
The results were announced on Friday. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: India's Lovlina storms into semis,...
Lovlina became the second Indian woman after Mary Kom to qualify for... READ MORE
-
News
RTA honours taxi, limo drivers with 'Dubai Way'...
The special symbol will be fitted on their uniforms during working... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to dip, cloudy weekend...
Winds may cause blowing dust and sand READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE stays on UK's red list
29 July 2021
News
88 Dubai government fees waived, reduced