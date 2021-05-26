- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Tokyo Olympics: Cancellation not discussed after sponsor's editorial
Japanese newspaper publisher Asahi Shimbun called for the Games to be cancelled in an editorial
Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday it was only natural for news organisations to have different views on the Olympics Summer Games, when asked about an editorial from a sponsor company urging cancellation.
He added that no board member had discussed the cancellation or delay of the Games as a possibility during a Tokyo 2020 board meeting held earlier in the day.
Japanese newspaper publisher Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
Global Sports
Tokyo Olympics: Cancellation not discussed after...
Japanese newspaper publisher Asahi Shimbun called for the Games to be ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
G Force Gladiators win GCC Cricket Cup titles
Four teams, including two from Bahrain, took part in the 30-overs-a-... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Edgbaston to welcome 18,000 fans for England-New...
England's entire programme of home internationals in 2020 was played... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Covid-19: Thousands of fans told to get tested...
AFL games scheduled in Melbourne for the coming weekend are currently ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai schools can host graduation...
Specific health and Covid safety protocols must be followed. READ MORE
-
News
Meet Bhavesh Javeri, the man who flew solo on...
He was escorted to the plane by the crew, and the pilot gave him a... READ MORE
-
News
Bhavesh Javeri: From Dh1,600 salary to Dh2.4b...
He came to Dubai in 2001, and started his own company in 2004. READ MORE
-
Government
Rare photos: Sheikh Zayed at first Abu Dhabi book ...
A nation is defined by its cultural wealth, not by material wealth:... READ MORE