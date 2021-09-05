Roglic claims Vuelta hat trick with stage 21 victory
The winning margin is the biggest at a Vuelta since Alex Zuelle in 1997
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) rode to victory on stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana and claimed a third straight red jersey in the process.
The Slovenian, who clocked up a time of 44:02, finished the 33.8km individual time trial from Padron to Santiago de Compostela 14 seconds ahead of second-placed Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Edcuation-Nippo) and 2:04 up on second overall in the GC Enric Mas (Movistar) to cap a fine three weeks.
Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) finished third, while Adam Yates (Ineos) ended the tour fourth.
The winning margin is the biggest at a Vuelta since Alex Zuelle in 1997.
Elsewhere, Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck—Quick-Step) claimed the green points jersey, while Michael Storer (DSM) won the King of the Mountains jersey.
-
Global Sports
Roglic claims Vuelta hat trick with stage 21...
The winning margin is the biggest at a Vuelta since Alex Zuelle in... READ MORE
-
Tennis
US Open: Svitolina sees off Halep in fourth round
Svitolina kept up the momentum in the second set, producing three... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Openers give England strong start to daunting...
England’s highest successful run chase was when they achieved a ... READ MORE
-
Football
England mark Wembley return with Andorra stroll
Despite the wholesale changes England quickly settled into a pattern... READ MORE
-
News
UAE visas, partnerships: 13 projects announced
The aim is to establish the UAE as a global nation and a testbed for... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
The country ranks 23rd globally in terms of retention of talent READ MORE
-
Government
UAE announces 10 principles for the next 50 years
The document is a strategic roadmap for the country's new era of... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE: New visas to give young expats more time to...
The UAE leadership on Sunday announced the launch of a Green Visa for ... READ MORE
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
5 September 2021
News
Dubai: RTA to launch new hourly bus route from Sept 9