Roglic claims Vuelta hat trick with stage 21 victory

Reuters/Santiago de Compostela (Spain)
Filed on September 5, 2021
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic rides during a time trial on the 21st and last stage of the Vuelta Cycling race in Santiago, Spain,. — AP

The winning margin is the biggest at a Vuelta since Alex Zuelle in 1997


Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) rode to victory on stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana and claimed a third straight red jersey in the process.

The Slovenian, who clocked up a time of 44:02, finished the 33.8km individual time trial from Padron to Santiago de Compostela 14 seconds ahead of second-placed Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Edcuation-Nippo) and 2:04 up on second overall in the GC Enric Mas (Movistar) to cap a fine three weeks.

Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) finished third, while Adam Yates (Ineos) ended the tour fourth.

The winning margin is the biggest at a Vuelta since Alex Zuelle in 1997.

Elsewhere, Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck—Quick-Step) claimed the green points jersey, while Michael Storer (DSM) won the King of the Mountains jersey.




