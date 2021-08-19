PT Usha's coach OM Nambiar passes away
Nambiar was born in Kannur, Kerala
Indian track legend PT Usha’s coach OM Nambiar passed away on Thursday. Anguished by his death, PT Usha stated that this void can never be filled.
The passing of my guru, my coach, my guiding light is going to leave a void that can never be filled. Words cannot express his contribution to my life. Anguished by the grief. Will miss you OM Nambiar sir. RIP pic.twitter.com/01ia2KRWHO— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 19, 2021
“The passing of my guru, my coach, my guiding light is going to leave a void that can never be filled. Words cannot express his contribution to my life. Anguished by the grief. Will miss you OM Nambiar sir. RIP,” she tweeted.
We are saddened by the demise of Padma Shri and Dronacharya Awardee, OM Nambiar— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 19, 2021
He had immensely contributed to the growth of Indian Sports and had coached PT Usha
Our condolences to the family
-RIP pic.twitter.com/j2UN9RtLVS
Nambiar was born in Kannur, Kerala. He was with the Kannur sports division when he spotted Usha at a prize distribution ceremony. Usha was selected and started training with Nambiar. Usha went on to win four gold medals at the 1986 Asian Games, having missed the bronze by a whisker in the 400m hurdles at the 1984 Olympics.
-
Global Sports
PT Usha's coach OM Nambiar passes away
Nambiar was born in Kannur, Kerala READ MORE
-
Local Sports
UAE edge Tahiti in Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup
UAE's next match will be against Mozambique on Saturday READ MORE
-
Cricket
Afghanistan committed to playing in T20 World...
Afghanistan's team will soon leave Kabul for Pakistan one-day series, ... READ MORE
-
Golf
Golf: 52 players to vie for glory in Independence ...
The event has been organised to celebrate the Independence Days of... READ MORE
-
Transport
DXB rush: Dubai Metro operating hours extended on ...
Passengers can carry two suitcases and hand luggage. READ MORE
-
MENA
Medevac flight brings Akkar explosion victims to...
Injured people will be treated at specialised hospitals as part of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Man threatening to detonate bomb near US Capitol...
The suspect had been live streaming on social media from his truck... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Afghanistan committed to playing in T20 World...
Afghanistan's team will soon leave Kabul for Pakistan one-day series, ... READ MORE
News
Malayalam movie stars receive UAE's Golden Visa