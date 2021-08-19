Global Sports
PT Usha's coach OM Nambiar passes away

PTI/New Delhi
Filed on August 19, 2021
PT Usha with her coach OM Nambiar. (Twitter)

Nambiar was born in Kannur, Kerala


Indian track legend PT Usha’s coach OM Nambiar passed away on Thursday. Anguished by his death, PT Usha stated that this void can never be filled.

“The passing of my guru, my coach, my guiding light is going to leave a void that can never be filled. Words cannot express his contribution to my life. Anguished by the grief. Will miss you OM Nambiar sir. RIP,” she tweeted.

Nambiar was born in Kannur, Kerala. He was with the Kannur sports division when he spotted Usha at a prize distribution ceremony. Usha was selected and started training with Nambiar. Usha went on to win four gold medals at the 1986 Asian Games, having missed the bronze by a whisker in the 400m hurdles at the 1984 Olympics.




