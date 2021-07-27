Pop star Pink offers to pay $1,770 bikini bottoms fine for Norwegian beach handball team
She was 'very proud' of the team for protesting the rule that prevented them from wearing shorts.
US pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms.
On social media Saturday, Pink said she was "very proud" of the team for protesting the rule that prevented them from wearing shorts like their male counterparts.
At the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria last week, Norway's female team was fined 1,500 euros ($1,770) for what the European federation called improper clothing and "a breach of clothing regulations." The rules stipulate that women must wear bikini bottoms while men wear shorts.
The Norwegian Handball Federation didn't contest the decision, seen by the Norwegian team and several others as unfair, and announced earlier that it was ready to pay the fine.
I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.— P!nk (@Pink) July 25, 2021
Handball body donates amount of fine
The European Handball Federation (EHF) on Monday acknowledged the commotion that the incident had triggered in media outlets and social media.
It said it would donate the amount paid by the Norwegian team "to a major international sports foundation which supports equality for women and girls in sports."
"We are very much aware of the attention the topic has received over the past days, and while changes cannot happen overnight, we are fully committed that something good comes out of this situation right now, which is why the EHF has donated the fine for a good cause promoting equality in sports," EHF president Michael Wiederer said in a statement.
He said that handball is already ahead of other sports in some respects, such as the parity given to the men's and women's competitions. He noted that this had happened far sooner in beach handball than in soccer.
The Norwegian women posted a photograph of themselves on Instagram wearing shorts and told their followers: "Thank you so much for all the support. We really appreciate all the love we have received."
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: India's Lovlina one win away from ...
The Assam youngster's win over Apetz earned her a quarterfinal clash... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Fencing champ says Hong Kong...
Hong Kong's only previous Olympic gold came at the 1996 Atlanta... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Tropical storm nears Japan,...
Japan's typhoon season runs from around May to October, peaking in... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Japan's Osaka out of third round
The Japanese player sprayed a costly 18 unforced errors throughout... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,539 cases, 1,497 recoveries, 2...
The new cases were detected through 296,686 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Expats duped in travel approval scam
The UAE Embassy in India has warned desperate travellers about... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Tuition fees for 8 new schools announced
The fees are not inclusive of costs such as books, school uniforms... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Abu Dhabi: Media coverage of triple murder case...
Some sections of media had put out false reports relating to the case. READ MORE
News
17 dos and don'ts for Indian expats in UAE