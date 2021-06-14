Pogacar takes home victory in Slovenia

UAE Team Emirates s dominate with four riders in top 10

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates added another victory to his growing resume, winning the overall title of the Tour of Slovenia. The Emirati team put in a strong performance, placing four riders in the top 10.

The fourth stage, 175.3km from Ljubljana to Novo Mesto, was decided by a quick finish in which Matteo Trentin finished in fourth place.

Ten km from the line, the group closed the gap to the breakaway as the teams began to prepare for the fast finish, with Trentin doing well in the last kilometer to follow the train of Bahrain – Victorious, just falling short of the stage win.

The gallop went to Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain – Victorious) with Trentin 4th and Rui Oliveira 8th.

In the overall standings Tadej Pogacar wins the overall and also earns the jersey of best climber and best youngster thanks to the victory on stage two and the second place on stage 4.

Diego Ulissi finished 2nd in the final standings after yesterday’s success, with Rafal Majka 4th and Jan Polanc 9th.

Tadej Pogacar: “It is an incredible emotion, I have been near the podium in this race four times and I can finally celebrate taking the title. It was a beautiful week that makes me happy and proud to be able to be here at home in front of all these people. The team has always worked well and we deserved these results, congratulations to all the guys.

“My legs are getting better and better and I’m almost ready for the Tour de France. I still have two weeks to prepare myself for what will be my next big goal ”.

Stage 5 results:

1. Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain – Victorious) 4h12’05 ”

2. Alex Edmondson (Team BikeExchange) s.t.

3. Heirich Haussler (Bahrain- Victorious) s.t.

4.Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) s.t.

Final general classification

1.Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 19h23’21 “

2. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirartes) + 1’21 “

3.Matteo Sobrero (Astana – Premier Tech) + 1’35 ”

4.Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) + 2’08 “

9. Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) + 3’21 “