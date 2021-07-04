Pogacar retains Tour de France overall lead as O'Connor wins stage 9
The temperature was in single figures Celsius and rain fell most of the day
UAE Team Emirates's Tadej Pogacar kept a close eye on his opponents as he retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey in the Tour de France after the ninth stage, a 144.9-km mountain trek from Cluses in the northern Alps on Sunday.
Australian Ben O’Connor of the AG2R-Citroen team won the stage from the breakaway, ahead of Italians Matteo Cataneo and Sonny Colbrelli.
O’Connor skipped up the 21km final climb to Tignes leaving other members of his breakaway group, including Colombian pair Nairo Quintana and Sergio Higuita, trailing in his wake.
“It’s mind-blowing, it can make your heart stop and it definitely did that to mine,” said a visibly thrilled O’Connor who dedicated the win to his happy Citroen-AG2R team, his family, girlfriend and mates back in Australia.
The temperature was in single figures Celsius and rain fell most of the day.
“Conditions were atrocious,” O’Connor said and riders looked frozen to the bone at the finish line, many trembling with cold.
Pogacar once again showed he is currently the strongest of the overall contenders as he dropped Ineos pair Geraint Thomas and Richie Carapaz with 4km to go, gaining another 30 seconds in his title defence.
-
Cricket
Rain ends England hopes of sweeping ODI series...
The tourists were tottering at 50-4 when Tom was brought into the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Karthik apologises for 'neighbour's wife' comment
Karthik had made comparisons between cricket bats and... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Teenagers Gauff and Raducanu to light up last...
Poland’s Iga Swiatek will also need to do some puzzle-solving... READ MORE
-
F 1
Dominant Verstappen wins Austrian GP, extends...
Hamilton has not won since the Spanish GP two months ago READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi updates PCR testing, quarantine...
Vaccinated travellers arriving from green list destinations must take ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Ras Al Khaimah extends safety...
All public events are restricted only to those who have received the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Can mRNA vaccines provide long-term...
Experts weigh in on the jabs following a study published in Nature... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
99% of US Covid deaths are unvaccinated people:...
Dr Anthony Fauci says it's really sad that most of these deaths are... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
2 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program