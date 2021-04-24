- EVENTS
Pogacar and Team UAE cleared for Liege-Bastogne-Liege
UAE Team Emirates said on Saturday that following Covid-19 tests they had been green light to enter a team, to be led by Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic.
Sunday’s race, one of cycling’s ‘monuments’, closes the spring classics season.
The team withdrew from the Fleche Wallonne on Wednesday after positive results for Covid-19.
“On Friday the entire team undertook a Covid-19 test along with every other team as per the race protocol,” the team said on Saturday morning.
“Happy to report all these tests produced negative results and the team has received confirmation from the race Covid Committee that we are all clear to race tomorrow at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.”
Slovenian Pogacar was third last year, and Swiss team-mate Marc Hirschi, riding for Sunweb at the time, was second. The race was won by Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma.
UAE’s seven-rider team also includes Italian Davide Formolo, who was second in 2019, and promising American Brandon McNulty.
On Wednesday, the UAE team was barred from the Fleche Wallonne after one rider, Italian Diego Ulissi, and a member of staff tested positive on arrival in Belgium.
Subsequent tests were negative and the team expressed their irritation at being barred from the race.
“The team is frustrated but fully accepts the final decision of the Belgian authorities,” said the UAE Team Emirates, whose squad was vaccinated earlier this year.
