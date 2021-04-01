Partner Content: Sneaker District Abu Dhabi teams up with Emirates Autism Center to raise autism awareness

Emirates Autism Center is a private centre specialised in the field of autism and autism spectrum disorders

On World Autism Awareness Day today (April 2), Sneaker District Abu Dhabi has partnered with Emirates Autism Center to show our commitment towards autism awareness and acceptance of autistic people.

Emirates Autism Center, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has worked tirelessly to raise awareness and understanding of autism spectrum disorders for 14 years.

Emirates Autism Center is a private centre specialised in the field of autism and autism spectrum disorders. Its doors are open throughout the year with state-of-the-art classrooms specifically designed to meet the sensory and environmental needs of its students.

The talented and creative children of the Emirates Autism Center customised pairs of sneakers and apparel, to showcase their talent. These customised sneakers are up for sale at Sneaker District, and all proceeds of this sale will go towards contributing to the wellbeing of the children of the Emirates Autism Center.