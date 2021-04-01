- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Partner Content: Sneaker District Abu Dhabi teams up with Emirates Autism Center to raise autism awareness
Emirates Autism Center is a private centre specialised in the field of autism and autism spectrum disorders
On World Autism Awareness Day today (April 2), Sneaker District Abu Dhabi has partnered with Emirates Autism Center to show our commitment towards autism awareness and acceptance of autistic people.
Emirates Autism Center, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has worked tirelessly to raise awareness and understanding of autism spectrum disorders for 14 years.
Emirates Autism Center is a private centre specialised in the field of autism and autism spectrum disorders. Its doors are open throughout the year with state-of-the-art classrooms specifically designed to meet the sensory and environmental needs of its students.
The talented and creative children of the Emirates Autism Center customised pairs of sneakers and apparel, to showcase their talent. These customised sneakers are up for sale at Sneaker District, and all proceeds of this sale will go towards contributing to the wellbeing of the children of the Emirates Autism Center.
-
Motor Sports
Mercedes dominate practice in Imola as Verstappen ...
Bottas was quickest round the legendary Imola circuit in both sessions READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rublev stuns king of clay Nadal at Monte Carlo...
It was only the second time in 16 appearances in Monte Carlo that... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Chahar hails Dhoni after match-winning...
Chahar has flourished under MS Dhoni's captaincy READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: All hail 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja
The all-rounder has effected the most run outs in IPL history READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli