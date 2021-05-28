Panghal, Lalbuatsahi, Pooja and Anupama join Kom in ASBC Asian Boxing final

Panghal stamped his authority over Kazakh boxer

The defending champion Amit Panghal punched his way into the men’s 52kg final at the 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championships after outplaying Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov in the last-4 clash in Dubai on Friday.

During an intense battle between Panghal and Bibossinov, the Indian boxer made a cautious start and tried to keep a distance from the opponent. He looked more aggressive later in the second round and hit some clean punches to put Bibossinov under pressure.

Panghal carried on the momentum throughout the match and stamped his authority over Kazakh boxer to secure a commanding 5-0 win. Aiming to win second successive gold, the Indian boxer will take on Rio Olympic champion Zoirov Shakhobidin of Uzbekistan in the gold medal match on Monday.

India is now assured of at least five silver medals with four women already making their way into the finals earlier on Thursday at the prestigious event which is jointly hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and UAE Boxing Federation. With 15 medals confirmed, Indian contingent also achieved their highest medal haul, surpassing the previous best of 13 (2 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze) from the 2019 edition in Bangkok.

On Thursday six-time World Champion Mary Kom (51kg) alongside three more Indian women pugilists — Pooja Rani (75kg), Anupama (+81kg) and Lalbuatsahi (64kg) — progressed into the finals. The defending champion Pooja received a walk-over against Mongolia’s Munkhbat. While in the other last-4 bouts played late on Friday night, Lalbuatsaihi was declared winner after her opponents from Kuwait Noura Almutairi abandoned the bout in the second round following the Indian’s relentless attack. Anupama (+81+kg) also emerged victorious against Mokhira Abdullaeva of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, it was heartbreak in the 54kg category as the two-time youth world champion Sakshi Chaudhary, who was initially adjudged as winner, lost her place in the final and had to settle with bronze medal after the opponent Dina Zholaman appealed to review the last round of bout. The jury upheld the claim and altered the result in favour of Kazakh boxer. Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Jaismine (57kg) Monika (48kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Saweety (81kg) are the other women boxers who secured bronze medals after enduring defeats in their respective last-4 clashes.

The International Boxing Association, AIBA has allocated $4,00,000 prize money for the on-going Championships. The gold medallists of men’s and women’s categories will be awarded with $10,000 while both the silver and bronze medal winners will take home $5,000 and 2,500 respectively. Final matches of women’s and men’s categories will take place on Sunday and Monday respectively.

The event has witnessed the presence of 150 boxers from 17 countries including strong boxing nations such as India, Uzbekistan, Philippines and Kazakhstan.

Shiva Thapa (64kg) defeated top seed and defending champion Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan 4-0 in the semifinal and secured at least a silver medal at ASBC Asian Championships in Dubai on Friday.