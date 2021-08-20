Pacquiao hoping to reclaim WBA crown against Ugas

The Filipino boxing icon faces WBA champion Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas on Saturday

Manny Pacquiao says a change of opponent has not affected his training as he attempts to reclaim his world welterweight crown after a two-year absence from the ring on Saturday.

The Filipino boxing icon faces WBA champion Yordenis Ugas at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena in a bout that was put together after his initial opponent, Errol Spence Jr., suffered an eye injury.

The abrupt withdrawal of Spence, the unbeaten IBF and WBC champion, has deprived the 42-year-old Pacquiao of another superfight at the tail-end of his glittering career.

It also means Pacquiao, who has not fought since beating Keith Thurman for the WBA title in July 2019, has had to recalibrate his training to account for the fact that he will now be taking on a right-handed opponent rather than a southpaw.

Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 knockouts) played down the impact of the tactical readjustment as he prepares for the 72nd fight of a professional career that began in 1995.

“It only took me two days to adjust to fighting Ugas,” Pacquiao said. “I have fought a lot of right-handed fighters before.

“It would have been harder switching from preparing for a right hander to a southpaw. Most of my opponents have been right-handed, so there’s nothing to worry about.”

The hastily rearranged bout also gives Pacquiao a chance to settle a score.

Pacquiao was controversially stripped of his WBA title on grounds of “inactivity” earlier this year despite the global disruption to boxing caused by the pandemic.

The WBA instead handed the belt to Ugas, a fact that rankled Pacquiao.

“I didn’t like that someone took my belt without challenging me in the ring,” Pacquiao said. “Both of us are champions, but we’ll see who has the belt after Saturday.”

Pacquiao will start as a heavy favourite to reclaim the title in what could easily turn out to be his final fight.

While Pacquiao retains enough residue of the talent that made him the most thrilling fighter in boxing at his peak, Father Time remains an ever-present threat for a boxer into his 40s.