Olympics: Federer withdraws from Tokyo Games with knee injury
'I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck'
Roger Federer has withdrawn from the July 23-August 8 Tokyo Olympics after picking up a knee injury during the grasscourt season, the Swiss said on Tuesday.
Federer, who turns 40 next month, had two knee surgeries in 2020 which resulted in more than a year of rehabilitation.
He withdrew from the French Open after winning his third round match to save himself for the grasscourt season. He was beaten in the quarter-final at Wimbledon.
"During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer said on Twitter.
"I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.
July 13, 2021
"I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar."
Federer won the gold medal in the doubles at the 2008 Games in Beijing and a silver medal in the singles four years later in London.
-
Global Sports
How Pune's Lakshya Institute is helping Indian...
The not-for-profit organisation has been working tirelessly to... READ MORE
-
Football
I will never apologise for who I am, says...
'I'm Marcus Rashford, 23-year-old black man from Withington and... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Tokyo Olympics: IOC chief praises local...
Athletes can only enter the Village five days before their events and ... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Saudi driver Reema Juffali thanks fans after her...
Juffali, part of the Douglas Motorsport team, was in action at... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE saw rise in Covid cases, deaths after holidays
After the Eid Al Adha break last year, average daily cases increased... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Eid Al Adha: UAE mosques can host special prayers
Worshippers would need to strictly adhere to Covid-19 safety measures ... READ MORE
-
News
Free three-day public parking in Sharjah for Eid...
The authority reiterated that the exemption does not apply to Arafat... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Pakistani boy with rare cancer gets free...
He had initially complained of pain in his throat and was later... READ MORE
News
UAE jobs: Coders can earn up to Dh35,000 a month