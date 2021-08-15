Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, wins pro fight debut
Ali Walsh knocked down his opponent Weeks midway through the first round
Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of former heavyweight champion and boxing legend Muhammad Ali, defeated Jordan Weeks by technical knockout in his professional boxing debut on Saturday.
Middleweight fighter Ali Walsh is the son of Robert Walsh and Rasheda Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali’s daughter. The 21-year-old signed a deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Boxing in June ahead of his first professional fight in the U.S state of Oklahoma.
Ali Walsh, who wore trunks made for grandfather Muhammad Ali, knocked down his opponent Weeks midway through the first round before the referee stopped the fight at 1:49 of that round.
“Obviously my grandfather, I’ve been thinking of him so much. I miss him. It’s been an emotional journey,” ESPN quoted Ali Walsh as saying.
“I think me and him (Weeks) made a little bit of history tonight. This lived up completely to my expectations.
Muhammad Ali, nicknamed “The Greatest”, died in June 2016. His record-setting boxing career, unprecedented flair for showmanship and controversial stands made him one of the best-known figures of the 20th century.
Ali Walsh, who is trying to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps into professional boxing, said Muhammad Ali was “the greatest fighter who lived”.
“It seems like a lot of pressure; to me, it’s just my grandfather,” said Ali Walsh, who grew up in Las Vegas.
“He’s the greatest fighter who ever lived - maybe the greatest person,” Walsh said.
“I’m never wearing these trunks again,” he added.
-
Global Sports
Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, wins...
Ali Walsh knocked down his opponent Weeks midway through the first... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Cricket Australia issues NOCs to its...
The reason behind this move is seen as a preparation for the T20... READ MORE
-
Football
Liverpool cruise past Norwich in Premier League
Salah set up Firmino to make it 2-0 in the 65th minute and then... READ MORE
-
Football
Chelsea on the 'hunt' for Premier League title,...
For all the progress made under Tuchel, Saturday’s victory was... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: Complete list of new Covid-19 rules
The new rules limit entry to public spaces to Covid-vaccinated people,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 Lambda variant detected in Philippines
The variant was first identified in Peru in December. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Indian Embassy working to address...
Currently, Etihad Airways requires fully vaccinated residents to... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Golden Visa: Is your child eligible? Check...
All you need to do is visit the website and enter some details. READ MORE