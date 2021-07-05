Mary Kom, Manpreet picked flag bearers for Tokyo Olympics
In its statement on Monday, the IOA also gave details of the Indian contingent, which will comprise 126 athletes and 75 officials
Multiple-times world champion boxer and London Olympics bronze medallist MC Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh were on Monday named flag bearers of the 200-strong Indian contingent in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 23.
At Tokyo, Mary Kom, 38, will be participating in her second Olympics -- women's boxing was introduced at the London Olympics in 2012 -- after failing to qualify for the Rio Games in 2016.
She is the most accomplished Indian sportsperson, having bagged the World Championship a record six times and has won a gold (2014) and silver (2020) medal at the Asian Games.
Manpreet, 28, will be participating in his third Olympics. He has been captain of the Indian men's team from 2016 onwards and has been part of the team that won gold at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and two silver medals in the Champions Trophy.
The Indian Olympic Association also confirmed that champion wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flag brearer of the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony on August 8.
"The contingent has bagged 78 quota places and will be competing for 85 medals," the statement said.
