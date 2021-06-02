Global Sports
Japan medical adviser says hosting Olympics 'not normal' in current pandemic state

Reuters/Tokyo
Filed on June 2, 2021
The Tokyo Olympic Games logo. (Reuters)

Shigeru Omi made the comments to a parliamentary committee


Japan’s top medical adviser said on Wednesday that hosting the Olympics amid the country’s current state of coronavirus infections was ‘not normal’, in one of the strongest warnings about the planned Games.

Shigeru Omi made the comments to a parliamentary committee.




