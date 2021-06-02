- EVENTS
Japan medical adviser says hosting Olympics 'not normal' in current pandemic state
Shigeru Omi made the comments to a parliamentary committee
Japan’s top medical adviser said on Wednesday that hosting the Olympics amid the country’s current state of coronavirus infections was ‘not normal’, in one of the strongest warnings about the planned Games.
Shigeru Omi made the comments to a parliamentary committee.
