Holtz to get Presidential Medal of Freedom
A strong supporter of US President Trump, Holtz will receive what is the United States’ highest civilian honor
Lou Holtz, one of college football’s coaching greats who led Notre Dame to an unbeaten season and a national championship, will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump, the White House said on Wednesday.
A strong supporter of US President Trump who spoke at the Republican National Convention, Holtz will receive what is the United States’ highest civilian honor on Thursday.
The medal is awarded by the president to individuals who have made an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.
Holtz, 83, played football at Kent State but it was in coaching where he left his mark.
During a long career Holtz coached a number of teams both college and professional, including a brief and unsuccessful run with the NFL’s New York Jets where he posted a record of 3-13.
But in the college ranks Holtz was among the all-time best with his crowning achievement being a perfect season in 1988 leading the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame to a national title.
-
Global Sports
Holtz to get Presidential Medal of Freedom
A strong supporter of US President Trump, Holtz will receive what is... READ MORE
-
Golf
Golf in Dubai: Remote teaching in golf has a...
My projection for the winning score, with the Dubai weather not... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Switch-hit debate rages on as T20 series begins
There is no doubt that it is a skillful shot but it gives an unfair... READ MORE
-
Horse racing
Salem bin Ghadayer clinches a double
Firnas wins feature at the races at Meydan Racecourse on Thursday... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews