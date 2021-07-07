Hockey: India's Olympic hero Keshav Datt dies aged 95
Datt was part of India's gold medal-winning teams at the 1948 and 1952 Olympic Games
India’s double Olympic hockey champion Keshav Chandra Datt has died at the age of 95, the sport’s national body said on Wednesday.
The centre halfback, born in Lahore, in what is now Pakistan, was part of India’s gold medal-winning teams at the 1948 and 1952 Olympic Games in London and Helsinki.
“Datt was part of India’s golden era in hockey,” Hockey India said in a statement.
“He was a formidable halfback and was part of independent India’s historic feat at the 1948 Games where they beat home team Great Britain 4-0 in the final at the Wembley Stadium.”
The Games were a showcase as they were the first after India’s independence in 1947, as well as the first after World War II.
Datt, who moved to the eastern Indian city of Kolkata in West Bengal state in 1950, died from natural causes.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called Datt one of hockey’s “true legends”.
India once dominated men’s field hockey, winning eight Olympic gold medals between 1928 and 1980.
-
Global Sports
Hockey: India's Olympic hero Keshav Datt dies...
Datt was part of India's gold medal-winning teams at the 1948 and... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: From hero to zero, Morata's tournament ...
It's because of the key misses, like the Wembley spot kick, Morata... READ MORE
-
Cricket
MS Dhoni turns 40: How Captain Cool created his...
MS Dhoni is the only captain to have won all three ICC limited overs... READ MORE
-
Football
Copa America: Argentina goalkeeper replaces Messi ...
Martinez saved three penalties against Colombia to put his team in... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
In Dubai for 'job', youth caught with drugs in...
Public prosecution highlights story of man who trusted a stranger and ... READ MORE
-
Events
Global Village announces opening date for new...
Season 26 of the destination will be on for 167 days. READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020: Dubai Ruler hails UAE Foreign Minister
The UAE Vice-President also posted a gallery of photos dedicated to... READ MORE
-
News
9-yr-old becomes Dubai Police officer for a day;...
The potential police officer was given a tailor-made uniform and... READ MORE
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
7 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says