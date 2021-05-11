- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Heavyweight battle: Saudi Arabia to host Fury-Joshua fight in August
Joshua won back his belts from Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December 2019
Saudi Arabia will host the world heavyweight boxing title unification fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in August, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday.
Joshua holds the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO titles while fellow Briton Fury is the WBC belt holder.
“August the seventh, August the 14th. I think it’s a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia,” Hearn told Sky Sports television.
“It’s the same people we did the deal with for Andy Ruiz, that event was spectacular. As partners they were fantastic as well,” he added.
Joshua won back his belts from Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in Diriyah, on the outskirts of the Saudi capital Riyadh, in December 2019.
“We’re very comfortable. Anthony’s comfortable, he knows those people. They delivered on every one of their promises last time, we’re ready to go,” said Hearn.
He said it made more sense to go for the 14th in terms of the global spectacle, with the Tokyo Olympics finishing on Aug. 8, but hoped to nail down the date and venue in the next few days.
Fury and Joshua signed a two-fight deal in March to unify the title.
-
Global Sports
Heavyweight battle: Saudi Arabia to host Fury-...
Joshua won back his belts from Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Japanese tennis star Nishikori adds voice to...
Nishikori worried about safety of everyone in Olympic Village where... READ MORE
-
Cricket
England players unlikely to feature in...
The IPL was suspended indefinitely last week after several personnel... READ MORE
-
Sports
Edinson Cavani extends Manchester Utd contract to ...
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had repeatedly stressed his desire... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Vaccine exemption for 7...
To receive an official exemption, the applicant needs to visit an... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE to vaccinate 100% of eligible groups by end...
As on May 11, the UAE has administered over 11.27 million vaccine... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flight suspension: 5-fold increase in Karachi-...
Residents and businessmen are willing to pay exorbitant airfares, but ... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Dh10,000 fine for...
Residents asked to report Covid safety violations to the police. READ MORE