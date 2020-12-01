Grosjean to spend another night in hospital, keen for Abu Dhabi return
Grosjean, who is out of a drive and set to leave Formula One next season, will be replaced by Haas’ Brazilian reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi
Romain Grosjean will spend another night in hospital recuperating from his fiery Bahrain Grand Prix crash but the Frenchman is keen to race in the Formula One finale in Abu Dhabi, his Haas team boss Guenther Steiner said.
The 34-year-old, who limped away from the horrific crash that split his car in two with burns to his hands and not a broken bone in his body, was set to be discharged from a nearby hospital on Tuesday.
“This guy he’s got with him actually told me the doctors are very happy, and the healing process is as they had seen it coming,” said Steiner.
“So there is no set back or nothing. It’s just maybe it’s better to stay a night longer to make the healing quicker.”
Grosjean, who is out of a drive and set to leave Formula One next season, will be replaced by Haas’ Brazilian reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, for the second of Bahrain’s two races this weekend.
He has put up several posts from hospital on his social media including one on Tuesday showing him, his hands and left foot swaddled in bandages, doing squats.
Steiner said he is working to be back to full fitness in time for the Dec. 13 season-ending race in Abu Dhabi, which is likely to be his Formula One swan song.
“That is his aim now. He just tries to get better to be in the car in Abu Dhabi. I think that shows that he wants to keep on doing it you know,” Steiner said.
Haas on Tuesday announced Russian Nikita Mazepin as one of its two drivers for the 2021 season.
Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, is favourite to land the second seat at the American team with Grosjean’s teammate Kevin Magnussen also leaving the team at the end of the season.
-
News
Diego Maradona: When the legend celebrated the...
The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) released a rare video of Maradona... READ MORE
-
Cricket
India’s Iyer backs bowlers to come good,...
Australia handsomely beat India in the first two matches of the 50-... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, to miss...
By missing Sakhir, the penultimate race on the calendar, Hamilton... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Liverpool extend partnership with Dubai-based...
The first year of the partnership between the Premier League... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
UAE mobile phone shipments rise to 1 million in Q3 after the ease in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews