Female jiu-jitsu athletes impress

Al Wahda clinched the top place in the Mother of the Nation (MoN) Jiu-Jitsu League, with more than 100 athletes from 10 UAE clubs and academies competing for honours in the U-16, U-18 and adults categories. After a hotly contested action in the MON Jiu-Jitsu League 4th round, Al Wahda, claimed first place in the adults category with 9,750 points, ahead of Al Ain with 5,410 points and, Palm Sports Team 777, in third with 3,280 points. In the under-18 category, athletes from Al Ain, stood firm to take first position on the podium with 8,100, with Al Wahda (6,550), and Sharjah Self Defence Club (3,780), in second and third place respectively. The under-16 category was fiercely contested with Al Wahda, ended the night comprehensively ahead of the pack with an aggregate of 6,990, to take the honours followed Palm Sports Team 777 (6,200), and Al Jazira (4,340). Commentating on the level of participation of the MoN league, HE Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The high turnout at this event reflects the success of the federation’s vision to enhance the presence of women in the jiu-jitsu community and encourage them to participate in various championships.”

“The strong level of performance demonstrates how closely the athletes have been working with our technical staff and we look forward to witnessing more high-level competition in the final two rounds to crown the first champion of this new version of the championship,” added Al Dhahiri.

Commenting on the fourth round of the MoN league, Ibrahim Al Hosani, coach of the Under-18 UAE National Jiu-Jitsu team, said: “The players have developed their skills significantly since the 12th edition of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, back in April. This is due to the gradual return to a ‘normal life’ and the dedication of the players in the intensive training, that was much limited in the strict precautionary measures that was followed in the previous months.”

“The previous edition of the ADWPJJC played a motivating factor for the players and brought them back to the atmosphere of bouts, competing with the best players in the world,” added Al Hosani.

The star of the national team and Al Ain Club, Wadima Al Yafei, who competed in the adult category in purple belt, 45kg, said: “The hard training executed by athletes paid off and was the main reason behind the highly skilled performance in today’s bouts. We are looking back on our performance in the 12th edition of ADWJJC and see how we can improve and be better, to capture the most number of medals in the next edition of ADWPJJC in November.”