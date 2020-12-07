F1: Abu Dhabi GP awaits decision on Hamilton's availability

Hamilton tested positive for Covid-19 on December 1

The Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix organisers are waiting for the confirmation from the FIA, the governing body of the Formula One, on the availability of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for this weekend’s season-ending F1 race (December 13) at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Hamilton missed the last Sunday’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after testing positive for coronavirus on December 1 – a day after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The British driver was self-isolating in Bahrain after showing mild symptoms.

And Saif Al Noaimi, the acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, hopes that the British motor racing icon will make a complete recovery to be able to finish the season in style.

“Hamilton has unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 recently. First of all we wish him well and we hope he recovers as soon as possible,” Al Noaimi said during a virtual press conference on Monday.

But Al Noaimi admitted that it’s the FIA that would decide if Hamilton would be able to race in Abu Dhabi.

“Now obviously there is a specific protocol set by FIA which determines whether the driver is fit to attend the following the event and if he is fit to travel. So that’s something that still has not been confirmed, and we are waiting a decision on his situation,” Al Noaimi said of Hamilton who would need to produce a negative result to race in Abu Dhabi.

“We are hopeful that he will make a full recovery to be able to join us in Abu Dhabi. Obviously everybody here loves to see Hamilton race and like I said, we wish him all the best and wish him a full recovery,” he said.

If Hamilton does make it to the majestic Yas Marina circuit, the motor racing fraternity will be celebrating his record-equalling seventh world title. The 35-year-old Mercedes driver wrote his name in his history books last month by equaling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world championships.

“Obviously being a seven-time world champion, there will be an element of celebration in his team and back in their factory. Usually there is the FIA gala event that happens after the season ends in Abu Dhabi, so that would be the formal celebration,” Al Noaimi said.

“And we did see Hamilton and his team celebrate the world championship in the race (Turkish Grand Prix) where he won the seventh title. So, you know, he has broken a lot of records and he continues to dominate in motor sports and he is definitely one of the most talented drivers we have seen.”