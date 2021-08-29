Ethiopia's Yehualaw smashes half marathon world record
The previous record was set by Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich in Istanbul on April 4
Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw smashed the half marathon world record on Sunday, finishing in one hour, three minutes, 43 seconds at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in Larne, Northern Ireland, to shave 19 seconds of the previous mark.
The previous record was set by Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich in Istanbul on April 4.
Yehualaw, who is the first woman to break 64 minutes for the half marathon, finished just over six minutes ahead of Kenya’s Jane Nyaboke, with Britain’s Rose Harvey completing the podium.
“This was a dream come true for me,” the 22-year-old Yehualaw said. “I have tried twice before to break the world record but it didn’t happen, but I’m so happy it happened today in Larne.”
Ethiopia’s national record holder Jemal Yimer won the men’s race, finishing one second ahead of his compatriot Tesfahun Akalnew, with Kenya’s Shadrack Kimining coming third.
-
Global Sports
Ethiopia's Yehualaw smashes half marathon world...
The previous record was set by Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich in... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Vinod Kumar claims bronze in discus F52, India's...
The 42-year-old Vinod, who took up para-athletics in his 30s, cleared ... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
India's Nishad Kumar wins silver in men's high...
This was India's second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won ... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Afghan Paralympians in tears while Brits light up ...
Day 5 of the Games brought a first-ever wheelchair rugby gold for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: The worst has passed, says Sheikh...
This came as the Dubai Ruler chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police fulfil boy’s wish, gift him a...
Police advised boy to continue excelling in his studies READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE tourist visas: Covid vaccines approved by WHO
Visitors are invited to register their vaccination certificates on... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Golden Visa: How to apply or nominate someone
Service fee, step-by-step process to apply for long-term residency READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school
27 votes | 23 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla