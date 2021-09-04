Dubai-based shuttler Tanisha selected to represent India at Sudirman Cup and the Uber Cup

Tanisha is relishing the opportunity of being a part of the Indian team

Dubai-based Tanisha Crasto’s cherished dream of making it to the Indian senior badminton squad finally turned into a reality with her inclusion in the doubles team for the forthcoming Sudirman Cup and the Uber Cup.

The 18-year old Tanisha and her partner Rutaparna Panda from Odisha were selected after winning the women’s doubles during the selection trials tournament held in the Pullela Gopichand Academy, the academy where Tanisha trains with in Hyderabad.

Tanisha is relishing the opportunity of being a part of the Indian team, saying “I feel really proud and happy to be a part of the team as I will be (playing) with the world’s top players like Srikanth Kidambi or Saina Nehwal or PV Sindhu. Being part of the team is a great boost for me and my partner (Rutaparna) as we will get to compete with many experienced and top players.

“I wish to make the best out of this experience and also perform well in the tournaments. This really is a big boost for my career,” Tanisha said.

Tanisha’s badminton career has seen a meteoric rise in the past two years. In 2020, she was picked by the Badminton Association of India for the Sports Authority of India’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), a scheme which aims to train young Indian athletes into medal prospects at the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. This year, she saw her world junior rankings jump from 25th to ninth in the girls doubles category.

She is currently in Hyderabad training with the Pullela Gopichand Academy, and will be playing in the upcoming Ukraine future series, before her training camp for the Sudirman and Uber Cup begins. She has already represented India at the World Junior Badminton Championships, but will be making her senior debut for India later this year. But the young badminton player is not keeping any high expectations for her debut, saying:

“I wanna go without any pressure as this will help me play my game to the fullest and im sure I’ll get good games and a good experience.”

Her father, Clifford Crasto has been supporting her career and has been a part of her journey from the beginning, even travelling with her in 2017 for her national tournaments in India. He spoke to us about how proud he is of her selection for the senior team:

“Extremely proud on her achievement, she has worked really hard for this, we as parents are blessed to have a daughter like Tanisha.”

“It’s always been our dream to see our daughter reach the pinnacle in Indian badminton, she still has a long way to go, but we are extremely proud of her and god willing she will make the country proud too,” he added.