Dubai-based shuttler Tanisha Crasto to play with PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in Indian team

Tanisha is relishing the opportunity of being a part of the Indian team

Dubai-based Tanisha to play with Sindhu, Saina in Indian team

Dubai-based Tanisha Crasto’s cherished dream of making it to the Indian senior badminton squad finally turned into a reality with her inclusion in the doubles team for the forthcoming Sudirman Cup and the Uber Cup – two of the most prestigious badminton tournaments in the world.

The 18-year old Tanisha and her partner Rutaparna Panda from Odisha were selected after they won the women’s doubles during the selection trials tournament in the Pullela Gopichand Academy – Hyderabad's famous badminton academy where Tanisha has been training since 2019.

Tanisha is relishing the opportunity of being a part of the Indian senior team.

“I feel proud and happy to be a part of the team as I will be (playing) with the world’s top players like Srikanth Kidambi, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. Being part of the team is a great boost for me and my partner (Rutaparna) as we will get to compete with many experienced and top players,” Tanisha told Khaleej Times.

“I wish to make the best out of this experience and also perform well in the tournaments. This is a big boost for my career.”

Tanisha’s badminton career has seen a meteoric rise in the past two years. In 2020, she was picked by the Badminton Association of India for the Sports Authority of India’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), a scheme launched to groom young Indian athletes and turn them into medal prospects for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

This year, she saw her world junior ranking jump from 25th place to ninth in the girls doubles category.

Tanisha, who has already represented India at the World Junior Badminton Championships, will be playing in the upcoming Ukraine future series before her training camp for the Sudirman Cup and Uber Cup begins.

But the talented youngster is not keeping any high expectations from her first senior events.

“I want to go without any pressure as this will help me play my game to the fullest and I am sure I’ll get good games and a good experience,” she said.

Her father, Clifford Crasto, has been a big part of her journey from the beginning, even travelling with her in 2017 for her national tournaments in India.

“Extremely proud of her achievement, she has worked hard for this, we as parents are blessed to have a daughter like Tanisha,” Crasto told Khaleej Times.

“It’s always been our dream to see our daughter reach the pinnacle in Indian badminton. She still has a long way to go, but we are extremely proud of her, and God willing, she will make the country proud too!”