- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Thousands of fans told to get tested after Melbourne stadium alert
AFL games scheduled in Melbourne for the coming weekend are currently allowed to go ahead with fans at up to 85 per cent capacity
Thousands of Australian Rules football fans were told to self-isolate and get tested for coronavirus on Wednesday after an infected spectator attended a match in Melbourne and the city raced to avoid another lockdown.
Australia’s second biggest city is scrambling to contain a growing Covid outbreak, with 15 cases identified so far, including one who attended the clash between Collingwood and Port Adelaide which drew a crowd of more than 23,000 to the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
The AFL said thousands of fans who sat near the positive case were now required to self-isolate until they received a negative test, while health officials were reviewing CCTV to determine if others had also been impacted.
The stadium is one of a growing list of venues across Melbourne visited by positive cases, leaving state health officials rushing to test and trace across the city of five million, which endured a devastating four-month lockdown after an outbreak last year.
AFL games scheduled in Melbourne for the coming weekend are currently allowed to go ahead with fans at up to 85 per cent capacity, but government officials warned public events could yet face fresh restrictions.
“We are concerned about the number and the kind of exposure sites, and the next 24 hours are going to be critical if we are going to have to make any further changes,” acting Victoria state premier James Merlino said.
Limits on gatherings were introduced and masks made mandatory indoors on Tuesday as the virus cluster grew, while New Zealand introduced a temporary pause on its travel bubble with the state.
Victoria had not recorded any locally acquired coronavirus cases for about three months before the latest cases, which are believed to be linked to a traveller who returned from overseas and became infected while in hotel quarantine.
Australia has largely been successful in curbing the spread of the virus, in part through strict border controls that limit flights from overseas and require most travellers to isolate for 14 days on arrival.
But repeated failures of the quarantine system and a sluggish vaccine rollout have prompted critics to attack the conservative government for an apparent reluctance to address the ongoing concerns.
Australia — which has recorded about 30,000 cases and fewer than 1,000 deaths from Covid-19 — has so far administered about 3.7 million vaccination doses in a population of 25 million, but hopes to finish its vaccine rollout by the end of the year.
-
Global Sports
Covid-19: Thousands of fans told to get tested...
AFL games scheduled in Melbourne for the coming weekend are currently ... READ MORE
-
Football
Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus likely to...
Uefa opens disciplinary cases against Super League rebels READ MORE
-
Cricket
Bury the hatchet with Misbah and play for...
Amir announced his retirement from international cricket in December... READ MORE
-
Sports
Tokyo Olympics: Official partner calls for Games...
Newspaper cites risks to public safety, strains on the medical system ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,757 cases, 1,725 recoveries, 3...
More than 49.2 million tests have been conducted across the country... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: ‘Flower’ supermoon tonight, how...
The first lunar eclipse of the year is special as the moon is going... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE temperatures cross 49°C for four days...
Expect more summer rains as NCM steps up cloud-seeding missions. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Planning to remit cash? You might want to...
Planning to remit money? Hold it. The rupee is likely to weaken in... READ MORE