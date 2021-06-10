Global Sports
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Global Sports

Boxing: India's 1998 Asian Games hero Dingko Singh passes away aged 42

ANI/New Delhi
Filed on June 10, 2021
India's Ng-Dingko Singh (right) punches Timur Tulyakov (left) of Uzbekistan during the bantamweight boxing final at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok. Singh won the gold when Tulyakov retired after the fourth round. (AFP file)

The legendary Mary Kom mourned the death of one of her boxing heroes


N Dingko Singh, an Asian Games gold-medallist in boxing, passed away on Thursday in Imphal after losing his battle with liver cancer. He was 42.

The Manipur boxer had won gold in bantamweight at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games.

Last year, he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Though he recovered from Covid-19, he had to undergo radiation therapy for liver treatment in January 2020. He even had to sell his house for his treatment.

Manipuri legend Mary Kom called Dingko “a true hero" and said his legacy will live on.

“You were a true hero of our nation. You leave but your legacy will live among us. RIP," Mary Kom tweeted.

An Arjuna awardee in 1998, he had been fighting liver cancer since 2018. He was also honoured with Padma Shri in 2013.

Boxer Vijender Singh, the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games bronze-medallist, tweeted, "My sincerest condolences on this loss. May his life's journey & struggle forever remain a source [of] inspiration for the upcoming generations. I pray that the bereaved family finds the strength to overcome this period of grief & mourning #dinkosingh."




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210610&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619949&Ref=AR&profile=1056 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1056,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 