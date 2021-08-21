Boxing: Ahmadi, Bloushi shine at Rising Stars event

There were also wins for the likes of Faizan Anwar, Bader Samreen, Khurshid Tojibaev and more

Hasibullah Ahmadi was crowned the WBC Asia featherweight champion following an incredible #RisingStars event took place at the Conrad Hotel on Friday, with a number of sensational fights on the card.

The massive event was promoted by Ahmed A. Seddiqi for D4G Promotions, and was sponsored by Hublot, Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons & Kinetik. It was broadcast in the US on ESPN+, in Latin America on ESPN Knockout, and on IFL TV for the rest of the world, and was also heard on radio with our partner Channel 4, on 104.8.

It proved to be yet another night to remember, with Ahmadi winning the vacant WBC Asia featherweight title, while Apichet Petchmanee retained his WBC Asia lightweight title.

There were also wins for the likes of Faizan Anwar, Bader Samreen, Khurshid Tojibaev and more.

Ahmadi won the first title of his career as he defeated Rauf Aghayev to become the new WBC Asia featherweight champion. Ahmadi won by an unanimous decision after 10 rounds.

Ahmadi (13-0, 4 KOs) got off to an extremely fast start, and appeared to have Aghayev (31-11, 14 KOs) in trouble during the opening rounds.

Aghayev managed to weather the storm, but Ahmadi continued to dictate proceedings as the fight progressed, with Aghayev doing well to last the distance.

It was a straightforward win for Ahmadi, who was awarded the fight 97-93, 98-94 and 99-91 on the scorecards, to win the vacant title.

Ahmadi said: “Thanks God for everything, and thanks to D4G for this opportunity. I’m very happy to win the title tonight.

“My opponent was very tough and experienced so I’m happy to win the fight and make my people proud in Afghanistan. I will now talk to the team and will see how we go from here.”

Local hero Fahad Al Bloushi claimed the fifth win of his professional career as he dropped Medi Miiro on his way to a comfortable points win.

Al Bloushi (5-1, 1 KO) was in total control throughout the fight, and looked like he may have got the stoppage when he sent his opponent down to the canvas, but Miiro was able to get up and see out the fight, with Kid Emirati earning a comfortable win.

Apichet Petchmanee beat Phumiritdet Chonlathondamrongkun to seal the WBC Asia Lightweight title.

Petchmanee was able to come out on top in the battle against his countryman, as he defeated Chonlathondamrongkun by an unanimous decision.

Petchmanee (10-0, 2 KOs) was making the fourth defence of his WBC Asia lightweight title having won it back in 2019, while Chonlathondamrongkun (7-1, 7 KOs) was having a big step up in competition, and it was clear he was unable to cope with what Petchmanee had to offer.

It turned out to be a convincing win for the defending champion, who won every round on the scorecards to ensure he kept hold of his title.

Petchmanee said: “I am so happy to be here fighting here in Dubai and representing all of Thailand. I am pleased to get the win, and now I’m looking forward to facing whoever is out there at 135lbs.”

Faizan Anwar had to dig in deep to come out on top as he was pushed all the way by Ricky Sismundo in their six-round battle.

It proved to be the toughest test so far in the career of Anwar (8-0, 4 KOs), with Sismundo (35-16-3, 17 KOs) giving as good as he got throughout the contest.

Anwar had to pull himself up off the canvas to claim the win, with the judges ultimately scoring it in his favour as he extended his unbeaten record.

In another fight, Bader Samreen continued the perfect start to his professional career as he claimed a points win over the tough Sharobiddin Jurakhonov.

Samreen (3-0, 2 KOs) has had a fast start to life in the paid ranks, making his debut in March with a second round stoppage win, before following that up with a first round stoppage win in May.

He was unable to get the win inside the distance on this occasion, but managed to bank some valuable rounds as he came out on top after a great contest against Jurakhonov (2-4-1, 2 KOs).

Former amateur star Khurshid Tojibaev returned to the ring in style as he picked up a huge fifth round knockout victory over Achiko Odikadze.

It was the first time since December 2019 that Tojibaev (5-0, 3 KOs) was back in action, but he proved that he hasn’t missed a step, dominating the opening rounds against Odikadze (22-18-1, 8 KOs).

The end came in round five, when a massive shot sent Odikadze to the canvas, with the referee waving it off and handing Tojibaev an impressive win on his return.

There was a big shock on the card, as Ryan Aston came up short in his comeback fight, suffering a second round stoppage defeat to Shalva Guchmazovi.

Aston (20-6-2, 8 KOs) was back in action for the first time since April 2018, but the time out of the ring proved to be a problem, as Guchmazovi (4-6-2, 3 KOs) secured the stoppage and claimed bragging rights in the contest.

Jamie King made it two wins from two in his career as he forced Taryel Jafarov to retire two rounds into their cruiserweight showdown.

King (2-0, 2 KOs) made headlines back in May, when his 16 second first round knockout win over Medhat El Housny went viral, and it was more of the same for the rising star this time around, with his power seemingly too much for Jafarov (7-4, 6 KOs).

The Azerbaijan fighter was pulled out by his corner after two rounds of the fight, handing King the win during his step up in competition and seeing him extend his unbeaten record to 2-0.

Sultan Al Nuaimi ensured it was a quick night’s work as he stopped Mishiko Shubitidze inside the very first round.

Al Nuaimi (4-0, 3 KOs) was quick out of the traps, with Shubitidze (17-19-3, 8 KOs) unable to cope with the onslaught he was put under.

It meant Al Nuaimi got the fierce first round knockout, with three of his four professional victories now coming inside the distance.