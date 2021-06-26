Global Sports
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Global Sports

Big crash disrupts opening stage of Tour de France

AFP/Landerneau (France)
Filed on June 26, 2021
Riders during the first stage of the Tour de France on Saturday. (Tour de France Twitter)

Despite the spectacular tangle only one rider has so far had to pull out due to the accident


A huge fall involving around half of the Tour de France peloton sent a stark warning to roadside fans trying to get themselves on television on Saturday.

Some 45km away from the finish line of stage 1 of the Tour between Brest and Landerneau, a fan brandishing a sign brought down German rider Tony Martin who was riding near the head of the pack and close to excited roadside fans.

The Jumbo rider fell, bringing down a huge number of riders behind him. The crash held up the race for five minutes while bikes and bodies were untangled.

The race leader slowed down to allow the stragglers to catch up and despite the spectacular tangle only one rider has so far had to pull out due to the accident.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210626&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629197&Ref=AR&profile=1056 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1056,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 