Big crash disrupts opening stage of Tour de France

Despite the spectacular tangle only one rider has so far had to pull out due to the accident

A huge fall involving around half of the Tour de France peloton sent a stark warning to roadside fans trying to get themselves on television on Saturday.

We're glad to have the public on the side of the road on the #TDF2021.



But for the Tour to be a success, respect the safety of the riders!



Don't risk everything for a photo or to get on television! pic.twitter.com/eA6nnhRhWv — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 26, 2021

Some 45km away from the finish line of stage 1 of the Tour between Brest and Landerneau, a fan brandishing a sign brought down German rider Tony Martin who was riding near the head of the pack and close to excited roadside fans.

The worst Tour de France crash I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/1jngQE1pYg — daniel (@cyclingreporter) June 26, 2021

The Jumbo rider fell, bringing down a huge number of riders behind him. The crash held up the race for five minutes while bikes and bodies were untangled.

The race leader slowed down to allow the stragglers to catch up and despite the spectacular tangle only one rider has so far had to pull out due to the accident.