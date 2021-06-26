Big crash disrupts opening stage of Tour de France
Despite the spectacular tangle only one rider has so far had to pull out due to the accident
A huge fall involving around half of the Tour de France peloton sent a stark warning to roadside fans trying to get themselves on television on Saturday.
We're glad to have the public on the side of the road on the #TDF2021.— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 26, 2021
But for the Tour to be a success, respect the safety of the riders!
Don't risk everything for a photo or to get on television! pic.twitter.com/eA6nnhRhWv
Some 45km away from the finish line of stage 1 of the Tour between Brest and Landerneau, a fan brandishing a sign brought down German rider Tony Martin who was riding near the head of the pack and close to excited roadside fans.
The worst Tour de France crash I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/1jngQE1pYg— daniel (@cyclingreporter) June 26, 2021
The Jumbo rider fell, bringing down a huge number of riders behind him. The crash held up the race for five minutes while bikes and bodies were untangled.
The race leader slowed down to allow the stragglers to catch up and despite the spectacular tangle only one rider has so far had to pull out due to the accident.
-
Global Sports
Big crash disrupts opening stage of Tour de France
Despite the spectacular tangle only one rider has so far had to pull... READ MORE
-
Motor Sports
F1: Red Bull's Verstappen takes pole position for ...
Verstappen produced the quickest lap in qualifying on Saturday READ MORE
-
Motor Sports
F1: Hamilton leads Verstappen in final practice...
Verstappen, who leads Hamilton by 12 points in the season standings,... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Federer unsure about Olympics; will reassess...
Wimbledon ends on July 11. The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE hits 15 million vaccine doses, leads world...
As many as 103,196 vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-Dubai flights suspended until further...
The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travellers... READ MORE
-
News
All you need to know about the Delta Plus Covid-...
Experts say following Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination is... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Deadline to link Aadhaar and PAN cards...
Previously, the government had set June 30 as the date by which... READ MORE
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get Golden Visa